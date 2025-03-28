YSRCP candidate wins in Tirupati rural MPP election

Tirupati: The YSRCP has won Tirupati Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) with its candidate Mulam Chandra Sekhar Reddy elected unopposed as MPP president.

In the elections held here on Thursday amidst tight security, presiding officer K Jubeda has received only one nomination of YSRCP candidate Mulam Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

Since only one nomination was received, the election officer declared Chandra Sekhar Reddy elected as Tirupati Rural MPP, bringing an end to the two week-long suspense on Tirupati rural MPP.

In all, 34 MPTCs including 33 YSRCP and one TDP were attended the special meeting convened to elect MPP president, which fell vacant following the resignation of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy as MPP president.

Total MPTCs are 40 in which 3 vacant leaving 37 effective strength in which 34 attended and 3 were absent.

Mohith resigned to the post to contest Assembly election for Chandragiri constituency and lost in general elections held in last May.

Following High Court directions, police escorted YSRCP MPTCs from airport after they landed, to the meeting held at MPDO office at MR Palli in the city.