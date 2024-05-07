Live
- World Asthma Day: Spreading awareness & care about asthma
- Fatal Stabbing In Delhi's Jafrabad: Man Killed By Juveniles In Shocking Incident
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Recommends NIA Probe Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Extremist Group
- YSRCP candidates highlight welfare schemes
- Pension pangs haunt beneficiaries
- Samsung Presents One UI 6.1 Update and AI Features for Galaxy S and Z Series: Details
- PM Modi roadshow in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Nearly 11,500 pilgrims from 17 states to depart from Hyd for Haj-2024
- Police investigating Amit Shah’s fake video case: Top cop
- Hyderabad: Four held in investment fraud
Just In
YSRCP candidates highlight welfare schemes
Highlights
Urge advocates to support the party in the upcoming polls to ensure welfare schemes are implemented in the state
Visakhapatnam: State education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, North constituency MLA candidate K K Raju said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only introduced welfare schemes for the lawyers but also provided support for their education.
Addressing the representatives of the Visakhapatnam Bar Association here on Monday, they appealed to the association representatives to extend their support to the YSRCP in the ensuing elections so that the welfare schemes will continue to be implemented in the state.
East constituency MLA candidate MVV Satyanarayana, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, among others, attended.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS