YSRCP candidates highlight welfare schemes

x

YSRCP North constituency MLA candidate KK Raju speaking at a meeting held for Visakhapatnam Bar Association on Monday

Highlights

Urge advocates to support the party in the upcoming polls to ensure welfare schemes are implemented in the state

Visakhapatnam: State education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, North constituency MLA candidate K K Raju said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only introduced welfare schemes for the lawyers but also provided support for their education.

Addressing the representatives of the Visakhapatnam Bar Association here on Monday, they appealed to the association representatives to extend their support to the YSRCP in the ensuing elections so that the welfare schemes will continue to be implemented in the state.

East constituency MLA candidate MVV Satyanarayana, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, among others, attended.

