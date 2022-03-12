YSRCP celebrates Formation Day

Amaravati: YSRCP celebrated 12th formation day on Saturday across the state by hoisting party flag, cutting cake and organising various service activities.

Taking to Twitter, YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "By God's grace and people's blessings we have stepped into the 12th year today. Treating manifesto as Bhagavadgita, Bible and Koran, we could bring in revolutionary changes in every household in education, economic and social fields. Our goals are being achieved...which are vouched by our victories".

The Party that emerged with birth pangs of turmoil and braved difficult times has emerged as fighter and victor vanquishing adversaries under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and stands as the undisputed entity with overwhelming mandate of people who are witnessing welfare activities like never before.

Meanwhile, celebrations were held on grand note at the party central office.

Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy hoisted the Party flag, paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP has fulfilled the aspirations of millions of people. He said the Party is gaining popularity because it is competing in service rather than power politics.

Sajjala said the foundation towards the four important pillars of development was laid in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Chief Minister has made revolutionary changes in education and health sectors and added that all sections including BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities were politically empowered. He said the government is working towards women empowerment.

He said MLAs giving reference for admission in government schools is real improvement and added that students enrollment ratio has increased and dropout ratio decreased because of the steps taken by the Chief Minister. He said the Chief Minister has been implementing all the welfare schemes despite financial constraints and COVID pandemic and added that more than Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been given directly to the people through DBT schemes. He slammed TDP for its false propaganda and directed the cadre to be alert.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Dharmana Krishna Das, MP Mopidevi Venkatramana, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, Abbaiah Chowdary, MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, DC Govinda Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy, Duvvada Srinivas, Ummareddy Vemkateswarulu, Lella Appi Reddy, Pothula Sunitha, Telugu Akademi Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi and others were present on the occasion.