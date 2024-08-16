YSRCP celebrates I-Day at party central office

Vijayawada: The Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag during the event. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi marking the occasion.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy, MP YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajini, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar, former Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, along with many party leaders and workers attended the programme.

