  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP celebrates I-Day at party central office

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday
x

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: The Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy...

Vijayawada: The Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag during the event. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi marking the occasion.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy, MP YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajini, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar, former Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, along with many party leaders and workers attended the programme.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X