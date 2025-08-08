YSRCP condemns DIG Praveen’s remarks on Kadapa violence

Machilipatnam: Former minister and YSRCP Krishna district president Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen regarding the violence that occurred during the Kadapa local body byelections.

Praveen had reportedly stated that YSRCP leaders were responsible for the unrest and that ”heads would have been chopped off if not for police intervention.” Perni Nani called this a ”biased and deplorable statement” from a law enforcement officer, asserting that such remarks cast doubt on the impartiality of the police force.

The former minister clainmed that violence has been persistent since the nomination phase, with reports of assaults and intimidation against YSRCP leaders. He questioned why the alleged perpetrators have not faced any repercussions. Perni Nani also criticised DIG Praveen’s claim that injured YSRCP leaders, like MLC Ramesh Yadav and Velpula Ramulu, were victims of a planned attack. He sarcastically suggested that the officer should be recommended for a gallantry award for his supposed heroic actions. Furthermore, Nani expressed disbelief at Praveen’s observation that the injured leaders had no visible wounds but had bloodstains on their clothes, calling the remark ‘absurd’ and an ‘insult to the victims.’

He accused some officials of being swayed by the influence of the ruling party, stating, ”Some officers, blinded by temporary political favors, fail to see the truth. Only when their patrons lose power will reality dawn on them.”

He called for accountability and urged authorities to address the violence impartially to restore public trust in law enforcement.