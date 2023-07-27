Live
Just In
Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
Udupi washroom video incident
Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
YSRCP decides to stand by BJP-led Centre, withdraws no confidence motion against it
In wake of the Manipur riots, it decided to withdraw from the no-confidence motion introduced by the opposition and also support the bill introduced in the Parliament on Delhi ordinance
Hyderabad: The YSR Congress Party headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which has been an ally of the BJP since coming to power, has decided to stand by the Centre once again. In wake of the Manipur riots, it decided to withdraw from the no-confidence motion introduced by the opposition and also support the bill introduced in the Parliament on Delhi ordinance. With this, it seems that the Central government will get out of these two issues easily.
YCP has 9 members in Rajya Sabha and 22 members in Lok Sabha. All of them have been standing by the time of important bills introduced by the government. In this context, even if the controversial Services Regulation Bill brought by the government to put the Delhi government in its hands is approved in the Lok Sabha, it is likely to get stuck there due to insufficient majority in the Rajya Sabha.
Against this backdrop, the Rajya Sabha is looking to clear the bill by voting in favor of it. YCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy spoke to media and clarified this matter. He decided to vote against the no confidence motion and in favor of the bill.