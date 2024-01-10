  • Menu
YSRCP delays 3rd list

To nominate YV Subba Reddy, Babu Rao, Jangalapalli for RS

Vijayawada: Though it was expected that the YSRCP would complete the ongoing marathon exercise to release the third list of changes of candidates in the Assembly constituencies and shifting some of the sitting MLAs to other constituencies by Tuesday, it is learnt that the party high command could not conclude the same as many leaders still need to be pacified.

The Vijayawada central constituency has become a headache for the party leadership, which has earlier decided to drop the incumbent MLA Malladi Vishnu and asked minister Vellampalli Srinivas to contest from the constituency. A miffed Vishnu and his cadre refused to cooperate with Srinivas. It is learnt that Srinivas told the party high command that unless the cadre of Vishnu supports him, winning from Vijayawada central would be a difficult task for him.

Following this, the high command held talks with Vishnu on Monday and promised him to send him to the Legislative Council. The party leaders felt that the issue was resolved.

