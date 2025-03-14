YSRCP ex sarpanch injured in attack by rivals

Kovelakuntka (Nandyal district) : YSRCP leader and former sarpanch S Lokesh Reddy was attacked by a group of 15 individuals allegedly associated with the TDP at Kampamala village of Kovelakuntla mandal late on Wednesday night. The assailants, armed with knives, iron rods, and sticks, attacked Reddy, leaving him in critical condition.

The attack took place late at night on Wednesday when the mob stormed Lokesh Reddy’s house. They vandalised furniture, broke doors, and destroyed household items, including the television.

The situation escalated when the assailants attacked Lokesh Reddy’s father, Venkatarami Reddy, who was sleeping outside the house. He was severely beaten with iron rods. Lokesh’s younger brother, Venkateshwar Reddy, was also assaulted when he came out of the house.

Upon hearing the attack on his house, Lokesh Reddy rushed back, only to be ambushed by the group. Fearing for his life, he tried to escape into nearby fields, but the attackers chased him and beat him with iron rods and pipes. The assault lasted for nearly an hour.

Local police rushed to the spot after being alerted. The sound of the police siren made the attackers believe Lokesh Reddy had succumbed to his injuries, prompting them to flee the scene.

Lokesh Reddy was found in a pool of blood and was immediately shifted to Kovelakuntla government hospital by the police. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Nandyal, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition remains critical.

Local residents believe the attack was a result of political and territorial land disputes within the village.

Kovelakuntla police launched an investigation into the incident after filing a case under relevant sections. Further details are awaited.