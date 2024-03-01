YSRCP finalises Imtiaz Ahmed for Kurnool Assembly seat

Kurnool: Choosing a candidate to field against rival TG Bharat of Telugu Desam Party has become a difficult task for the ruling YSR Congress Party. The ruling party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been frequently changing the candidates.

Now after four or five changes, the party seems to have decided on the name of a retired civil servant A Md Imtiaz, to contest from Kurnool Assembly constituency.

Imtiaz had served as the Collector of Krishna district. Before taking voluntary retirement, he served as Chief Executive Officer to Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, Minority Welfare CEO and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) secretary.

Till Wednesday, there was a huge competition between sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy. Both had intensely lobbied for the ticket, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. After learning the bitter rivalry between the two, Jagan had announced the name of Dr Iliyas Basha, a couple of days ago. But on Wednesday, the party changed its mind and announced Imtiaz Ahmed as their candidate.

It’s learnt that Jagan had called both the sitting and former MLAs, MA Hafeez Khan and SV Mohan Reddy, besides Mayor BY Ramaiah to Velagapudi and asked them to support Imtiaz by promising nominated posts after coming to power.

Imtiaz is a native of Kodumur and son-in-law of the famous Rs two doctor, Dr Ismail. Though he is native of Kurnool district and a relative of the famous doctor, winning will be a difficult task for him without the support of Hafeez Khan and Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, BY Ramaiah has been confirmed as the Lok Sabha candidate. The official announcement is likely to be made in a couple of days.