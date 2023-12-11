YSRCP Gearing up for early elections. Changes party in-charges

Vijayawada: With speculations rife that the notification for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections would be made in February and polls would be held towards end of March or early April, political activity in the ruling party has been put on top gear. For the past six days, the YSRCP leadership has been calling MLAs and hinting regarding who may be dropped in the next elections based on survey reports.

The party on Monday evening appointed 11 new incharges indicating that these in-charges would be the Assembly candidates. Minister Vidathala Rajani has been appointed as party incharge of Guntur West. She is now representing Chilkaluritpeta. Similarly, Mekatoti Sucharita will now be in-charge of Tatikonda instea of Prattipadu. B Kishore will be the new incharge of Prattipadu. From Chilkaluripeta Suresh Naidu will be the incharge.

Among other new in charges are M Nagarjuna from Santanutalapadu, A Suresh from Kondepi, Ramachandra Rao Gajuwaka.

The YSRCP has taken up the changes based on survey reports and is likely to make more changes in at least about another 20 constituencies with the aim of winning 175 seats.