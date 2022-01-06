YSRCP Government aims to turn Nandikotkur into green city soon: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Kurnool: Irrigation Minister and district in-charge Minster Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said the government is committed to extend transparent governance to the people of state. Inaugurating the newly constructed two Secretariat buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 1.90 crore in Nandikotkur constituency, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for welfare of people.

Anil Kumar said that the government will transform Nandikotkur into green city by extending water through Hundri-Neeva project. He said the CM was striving hard to make the state progress on all fronts. Several welfare schemes, keeping in view of the poor and needy, have been introduced by the government, he pointed out and sought the cooperation of people to the government in taking the state forward on all aspects.

He further said that the village secretariat system, introduced by the government was yielding good results and people were getting every service at their doorsteps. The minister inaugurated a slew of development works costing Rs 1.90 crore. He said Rythu Bharosa Kendras were set up at every village to extend quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides for the farmers. The farmers are also being educated by the scientists from sowing of seeds, cropping and harvesting techniques to get better harvest, Anil said.

The minister said recently the chairman of Sports Regulatory Authority Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy has urged the Chief Minister to give water to Nandikotkur constituency from Hundri-Neeva. Upon his request, the CM has responded positively and agreed to give water. The Minister has also inaugurated newly constructed secretariat, RBK, Dr YSR Arogya Kendram, Anganwadi center and cement road in the constituency.

ZP CEO Venkata Subbaiah, DPO Prabhakar Rao, JD Vara Lakshmi, Nagalooti tahsildar Sirajuddin, Pagidiyala sarpanch Bhaskar, officials of irrigation department and others participated.