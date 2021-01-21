YSRCP government anti-ryot policies spurring suicides, says Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday slammed the YSRCP government for not taking remedial measures to prevent the farmers' suicides on account of rising debts and failure of crops.

Lokesh expressed concern over how tenant farmer Katta LakshmiNarayana ended his life at Chandarlapadu in Krishna district and left behind a letter narrating his woes. The tenant farmer was a sympathiser and supporter of the ruling YSRCP.

In a statement here, Lokesh deplored that though over 753 farmers committed suicides, the government was not taking any steps to prevent this crisis. The anti-ryot policies of the Jagan regime has been causing all this distress among the cultivators. Chandarlapadu farmer wrote in his letter that he was not able to resolve his mounting debt problem.

The TDP MLC said that the Chief Minister made countless promises even to the tenant farmers but there was no relief in any manner at the field level. The YSRCP government was not waking up from its slumber despite the continuing suicides of farmers being reported from all corners of the State.

Lokesh lauded the Amaravati farmers for continuing their agitation for the past 400 days despite the harassment and false arrests made by the government. The farmers, women, youth and workers in Capital City were waging a relentless battle for justice and fulfilment of promises made on Amaravati by all the parties.

Lokesh asserted that Jagan's vicious propaganda on Amaravati Capital was badly exposed now following the High Court's order. This was a victory of the farmers, women and all those who have beencourageously fighting against the government's injustice.

Stating that the YSRCP had no sincere service motto, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister was solely focused on making easy money by selling cheap liquor but not taking steps for safe drinking water supply to the needy people. The Eluru public health blew out of control but still the government had not taken any preventive steps because of this over 28 persons had now become victims of ill health at Poolla village in Bhimadole mandal.

Lokesh demanded a health emergency in Poolla to take necessary steps for proper medical care. The ruling party leaders should come to the rescue of the public by ensuring safe drinking water rather than giving false statements or trying to suppress the seriousness of the crisis.