YSRCP Government scared to conduct panchayat elections, says TDP

Ongole: TDP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji said that YSRCP government is either scared to conduct the panchayat elections or the SEC who is committed to conduct them.

He condemned the arrest of TDP AP former president Kala Venkatarao and stopping the Dharma Parirakshna Yatra at Tirupati by using force.

TDP leaders and workers staged a protest the arrest of Kala Venkatarao, in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Bapuji Market Complex and submitted a memorandum to bestow good senses to the government. TDP leaders Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, Kathari Nageswara Rao, Kusuma Kumari, Ravuri Padmaja, and others also participated in the programme.

In a statement, Balaji said that to realise the Grama Swarajyam dreamed by the Mahatma Gandhi, the villages should have their own administration in the form of the panchayat and alleged that the government is not interested to let it happen. He questioned the reasons behind the government's demands to postpone the election when the intensity of coronavirus is less and government itself wanted to conduct the election when the Covid-19 cases were rising.

He demanded the election commission to cancel all unanimous elections where the YSRCP leaders forcefully made the opponents withdraw from contesting. He condemned the arrest of Kala Venkatrao and said that the government is using force on the weaker sections of the society.