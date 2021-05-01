YSRCP Government taking Covid crisis lightly: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP National president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed concern that the YSRCP government was taking it lightly even as the coronavirus second wave was threatening to cause a greater loss of lives among workers, employees and all others.

Naidu termed it as a 'leadership failure on the part of the ruling YSRCP for not initiating timely preventive measures against the severe outbreak of the infections. He demanded the government to postpone the SSC and Intermediate examinations in order to prevent any further harm to the lives of students, their parents and also to teaching and non-teaching staff.

The TDP chief addressed a meeting of the TNTUC and other party leaders on the occasion of the May Day celebrations. He criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for causing problems for both the organised and unorganised workers and employees with its inefficient and chaotic policies. The YSRCP was not implementing the pro-worker programmes like the Anna canteens and Chandranna Bima that proved to be of great help to the unorganised workers during the TDP rule. Naidu asked how the students could be forced to write the examinations when they were in the grip of a fear psychosis that was triggered by the massive rise in second wave infections everywhere.

Referring to the queue lines at burial grounds, Chandrababu Naidu slammed the government for taking coronavirus deaths also very lightly. There were countless bodies waiting to be performed last rites. People were not able to get ambulances or hospital beds or oxygen supply. The humanitarian crisis was threatening to blow out of control, he said.