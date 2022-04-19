YSRCP govt betrayed people's trust: Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a broadside against the State government accusing it of betraying people's hopes.

Addressing the party strategy committee meeting at the TDP State office in Mangalagiri, the TDP chief said the government was making decisions not in the interest of the State or its people.

Even the close circle of the Chief Minister was unhappy with the decisions. They fear the consequences, he pointed out.

Naidu said AP people were facing severe hardships because of abnormally hiked taxes and charges. The people's unhappiness was evident from the support that the people were extending to the protests of the TDP across the State.

The TDP chief described Jagan Reddy as a weak ruler as he got exposed in the recent Cabinet reshuffle. The dissidence within the YSRCP surfaced no sooner the reshuffle was announced, he said. Jagan Mohan Reddy eventually gave posts to those who blackmailed him and his party, which was being debated within the ruling YSRCP these days.

Naidu said the Polavaram project would have been completed in 2020 itself if Jagan Mohan Reddy did not reverse the earlier decisions. From the beginning, the Chief Minister took all chaotic decisions with regard to Polavaram. The thoughtless policies had now become a curse for the lifeline irrigation of the State.

Naidu pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy boasted of saving public money through his reverse tenders. But now, over Rs 800 crore public funds would have to be spent for repairing the damage caused by inefficient maintenance of the project. Reverse tender and delay in works had caused a serious setback.

The TDP leaders, who spoke, suspected that Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy had a role in the theft of evidence from the Nellore court. The police officials were giving illogical and ambiguous reports on the robbery.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who also spoke, said the party membership drive would begin on April 21. All those who take membership would get accident insurance. Already, over Rs 100 crore was handed over to the families of the activists who died in mishaps till now.