YSRCP govt turning women entrepreneurs: Minister

Rayadurgam: The YSRCP supporters flooded the streets in the Rayadurgam Assembly constituency on Tuesday rallying behind party during the mega Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra in Anantapur district. The event highlighted the message of development and social welfare achieved by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past four-and-a-half years.

Party leaders from BC, SC, ST and minority communities conducted a massive public meeting, sensitising people about the state government’s achievements and its focus on investing in human capital.

Addressing the large gathering, Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy stated that Rayadurgam constituency has witnessed manifold development under YSRCP government in the last 4.5 years, which has completely changed the landscape of the constituency.

Listing the development works undertaken by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the constituency, the MLA said, “The government commenced the works of the long-awaited Bhairavanitippa Reservoir Project (BTP) with an outlay of Rs 40 crore, which would cater to the drinking water needs of people in 39 villages. Simultaneously, Rs 300 crore has been spent on developing road infrastructure, while welfare schemes worth Rs 1,500 crore have been extended to the beneficiaries in our area.”

Minister for labour Gummanur Jayaram the Navaratnalu welfare schemes designed by the YSRCP government to uplift the downtrodden have transformed the lives of the poor. While CM promised to deliver only nine (Navaratnas) welfare schemes in the election manifesto, in the last four-and-a half-years, he ended up delivering 10 times more, around 99 welfare schemes, fulfilling the manifesto promises 100 per cent, and credited more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

Later, women and children welfare minister Usha Sri Charan took a swipe at former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the progress and welfare of backward classes, stating that he had only worked with an agenda of developing a single community during his tenure.

Lauding CM Jagan’s administration, the minister said the YSRCP government opened new gateways for underprivileged women, allowing them to start their businesses by providing financial aid through various welfare schemes. Similarly, the government is giving Rs 15,000 per year to students who are the future of our society.