YSRCP in dilemma over admitting TDP big fish.

Vijayawada: YSRCP which is trying for a big catch by roping in Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani from TDP is finding the going a little tough.

It is learnt that Kesineni is demanding Vijayawada MP seat and Penamaluru Assembly seat for his daughter Swetha who is a Municipal corporator and resigned from TDP and as corporator post on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the TDP had been favouring Chinni the brother of Nani and has decided to give ticket to him. This made Nani unhappy. Recently the supporters of Nani and Chinni clashed with each other.

In thr backdrop of this, Nani quit the party and is trying to join YSRCP. He may meet YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy today provided Jagan agrees for his demands.