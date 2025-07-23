YSRCP indulging in deceptive campaigns: Energy minister

Addanki: The YSR Congress Party leaders are entangled in various scams, including the liquor scam, but are slinging mud against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to approach the public now, according to Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. He ridiculed YSRCP leaders for staging dramas to preserve their existence, and requested people to reject YSRCP’s malicious activities and counter their deceptive campaigns.

Ravi Kumar participated in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu- Intintiki Telugu Desam’ campaign in Addanki constituency on Tuesday. He laid the foundation stone for the Vemparala-Mailavaram BT Road project worth Rs 5.10 crore and the Jal Jeevan Mission project worth Rs 55 lakh. He assured that the Vemparala-Mailavaram tar road construction would be completed within five months and made accessible to the public. He announced that roads worth Rs 110 crore have been constructed within the Addanki constituency, and said that the coalition government has emerged as the key address for development and welfare programmes. He revealed that these roads are being constructed using funds from Panchayati Raj, NABARD, and R&B departments. Minister Gottipati criticised the previous YSRCP government for failing to lay even a single kilometre of road during their five-year tenure, alleging that they rendered the entire road system ineffective. He explained that due to the YSRCP government’s actions, road construction has now become challenging. He mentioned that road construction work was undertaken after bringing it to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s attention, ensuring that villages and remote areas receive infrastructure facilities similar to towns and cities.

Highlighting welfare achievements, Minister Gottipati said that under the coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, unprecedented welfare programmes are being implemented statewide. He said that over 65 lakh beneficiaries receive Rs 33000 crore annually as pensions, and Rs 10000 crore were deposited into mothers’ accounts in a single day through the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, alongside free gas distribution.

He said that despite the state’s financial difficulties caused by YSRCP’s five-year misrule and corruption across all sectors, election promises are being fulfilled and welfare benefits are being delivered to beneficiaries.