YSRCP is the only party that did justice to BCs, claims Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP is the only party that did justice to the BCs in Andhra Pradesh, asserted Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has worked hard to keep his promises.

Talking about JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, Botcha referred to him as the leader of a 'Celebrity party' and wondered what he had done for the Kapu community so far.

The Minister said that out of Rs 2 lakh crore DBT in the State, 50 per cent was spent by the government for BCs. "As TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not do anything for the BC community, he is now making Pawan Kalyan to talk to them," the Minister opined.

Stating that the YSRCP is the only party that gave so much priority to the BCs, Botcha said of the 18 MLC candidates announced, 11 belong to the BCs. "As a party leader, if one sets a target, it should be achieved in an honest manner. Pawan Kalyan makes big statements on stage without possessing bare minimum knowledge and I feel pity for him," Botcha said.

He demanded Pawan Kalyan to announce whether he can announce his party as the main party and that he will not go to any party for alliance but parties should come to him to ally with JSP.

The Education Minister said that apart from implementing 99 per cent of the promises, the YSRCP is serving with special focus on major sectors like education, medicine and agriculture in the state.

About Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital, Botcha stated, "Not for Ugadi. My wish is to make Visakhapatnam the capital city from tomorrow."