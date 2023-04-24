YSRCP IT wing meets in Bangalore, decides to take govt. programs into public

As the elections in Andhra Pradesh are fast approaching, the YSRCP has geared up and started preparations. Although the elections in Andhra Pradesh are supposed to be held the next year, the party is preparing accordingly with MLAs and YSCP leaders going door to door and conducting surveys. The party also launched the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat program and attached the stickers to every household.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has recently geared up to attract the youth. As part of this, the IT wing supporting YSRCP met in Bangalore and discussed the programs they will undertake in the coming days to support YSRCP.

It is known that there was a campaign from a section where there has not been much development in AP. With this, YSRCP is getting ready to counter their comments and the IT wing has come forward to explain to the public the development programs and welfare schemes that have taken place since YSRCP came to power.

The YSRCP IT department in charge gave a PowerPoint presentation on the welfare and development programs going on in AP and suggested that employees work hard in the coming days to take the YSRCP government programs to the public through social media.