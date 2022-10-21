YSRCP killing democracy with BJP support, alleges CPM

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP is killing democracy in the State with the support of BJP. Addressing the media at Balotsav Bhavan here on Thursday, he criticised that the State has been witnessing autocratic rule and the government is grabbing thousands of acres of lands in the name of Adani, Ambani pipelines projects.

He said that so far about 5 lakh acres of poor people has been grabbed.

Srinivas Rao alleged that all the parties in the State like TDP, YSRCP, and Jana Sena are supporting BJP. He asked for clarification from both TDP and Jana Sena leaders of their stand towards BJP.

He demanded that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan should part ways with BJP immediately. The CPM State secretary said that his party would take up an agitation about the land issues, mainly on assigned lands.