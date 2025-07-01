YSRCP launches campaign against coalition govt

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party’s Prakasam district unit has announced a comprehensive four-phase campaign under the theme ‘Babu Surety - Mosam Guarantee’ to reach voters at the grassroots level across the district.

The YSRCP district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, regional coordinator Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Ongole parliamentary observer Battula Brahmananda Reddy, and ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma launched the multi-phase campaign at the YSRCP district office here on Monday.

Nageswara Rao and Sivaprasad Reddy explained that the district president, MLAs, and party in-charges would conduct extensive constituency-level meetings from July 4 to 12 with the mandal party presidents, local body representatives, sarpanches, affiliated wing presidents, and committee members.

They said that the mandal-level meetings will be held from July 13 to 20, and the village-level meetings will be held from July 21 to August 4. The leaders announced that the special committees formed at the mandal-level will coordinate the daily village visits, to engage with local party leaders and take the campaign directly to the people. The YSRCP leaders launched brochures with QR Codes to download the manifesto released by the NDA Alliance, demanding that the NDA government in the state recall its manifesto, alleging it failed to fulfil it.

Former ministers Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Dr Merugu Nagarjuna, Yerragondapalem MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, and other leaders participated in the meeting.