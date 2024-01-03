  • Menu
YSRCP leader Venu Reddy participates in Isthama
YSRCP leader Venu Reddy on Wednesday participated in the "Istama" program on Parigi road in Hindupuram town.

He wished for peace for the humanity of the world, the people of the state's constituency, and for the blessings of Allah and mercy for everyone who participates in the Istima.

Muthuvallis, minority religious leaders, minority youth, state directors, councillors, senior leaders, YSRCP leaders and activists participated in this programme.




