YSRCP leaders afraid of local bodies polls: TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party National spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi on Tuesday asked why the ruling YSRCP leaders are afraid of facing the local body polls in February, if they were confident of the people's happiness and trust in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's implementation of the house sites distribution programme in the State.

Pattabhi dared CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to face the polls and check for themselves whether the poor families in Andhra Pradesh are overflowing with joy or seething with wrath over the unchecked corruption in the house sites programme. Already, the poor beneficiaries expressed their protest in front of the Ministers and MLAs in all corners of the State that they would not accept house sites given in burial grounds, water tanks, forest fringes and such uninhabitable places.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader accused Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of telling total lies while even Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita faced hostile public on the issue of house sites. All people in the State are unhappy on the manner in which the ruling YSRCP leaders committed Rs 6,500 crore corruption in land acquisition, levelling and allotment of house sites. In Kurnool district, even the hijras had held protest at tahsildar office demanding justice in the house sites. Pattabhi alleged that the attacks on temples were sheer handiwork of the ruling YSRCP only to strike fear in the hearts of the poor people and then to forcefully convert them.

Everybody knew how CM's own brother-in-law Anil Kumar was involved in silent conversions and how they were misusing religion for political gains. Only because of the involvement of people in high positions that nobody was being arrested in the hundreds of attacks of vandalism on the temples till now. Though the Hindu devotees' sentiments were badly hurt, the Chief Minister had not visited a single temple till now. Jagan Reddy photo on the calendar of Kanaka Durga temple was highly regrettable. The TDP leader asserted that it was Sajjala who was giving wrong scripts to the DGP and the Chief Secretary that eventually were causing severe harm to the people.

Even GOs were being scripted by Sajjala who was including all his political comments in them. If the government was so cautious about Covid-19, then the Chief Minister should not have attended the Amma Vodi public meeting held in Nellore with over 5,000 public. No physical distancing or social distancing were followed at that meeting. But now, the ruling party was talking as if it was very concerned about the lives of the people.

Pattabhi said that the Government should not have allowed long queues in front of the liquor shops in May when there was peak rise in infections. In 2018, the local polls could not be held because a committee was formed on the issue of BC reservations and soon the general elections were held.