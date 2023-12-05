YSRCP leaders describe Jagan as ‘Beacon of Hope’ for downtrodden

Raptadu(Sri Sathya Sai district): After completion of two phases of Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, the YSRCP resumed the third phase with a huge political rally in Raptdadu assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district (South Zone) on Monday. The yatra witnessed a multitude of people from various backward communities, making the ruling party’s social empowerment yatra a big success.

Leaders representing BC, SC, ST, and minority communities actively participated in the yatra emphasising the social, political and welfare along with development done by the YSRCP government under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the last 4.5 years.

Addressing the people, labour minister Gummanur Jayaram lauded CM Jagan as a beacon of hope for BC, SC, ST and minority communities, crediting him for their social and political empowerment.

He also took a dig at the opposition TDP-JSP alliance and saying TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan must understand that their parties’ future in AP is not guaranteed. People are all set to place their trust in Jagan and reinstate him as the chief minister in 2024, he said.

MP Nandigama Suresh drew a parallels between Jagan and the previous TDP government, stating, that Jagan fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises outlined in the 2019 election manifesto while Naidu consistently sought ways to evade fulfilling manifesto promises MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy said that for three consecutive years, the government had supplied water to the Peruru tank. In the fourth year, the dam reached full capacity due to abundant rains.