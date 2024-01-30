YSRCP leaders inspect arrangements for YS Jagan siddham meeting in Eluru

The Chief Minister's Program Coordinator, Talashila Raghuram, the YCP Regional Coordinator, MP Peddi Midhun Reddy, and former Deputy Chief Minister, Eluru supervised the preparations for the "Siddham" election rally of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Sahara Ground in Eluru on February 3rd.

Additionally, District YCP President, MLA Alla Nani, Eluru Parliament YCP candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Abbayya Chaudhary, Puppala Vasu Babu, Chintalapudi constituency YCP candidate Kumbham Vijayaraju, MLC Kavuru Srinivas, Joint District ZP Chairman Ghanta Padmasree, and others participated in the program.

