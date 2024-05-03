YSRCP Leaders Join Telugu Desam Party in Bhimili Constituency Ahead of Elections"

In a significant development, several leaders and activists of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have officially joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Bhimili Constituency. The joining event took place at the Bhimili office in the presence of the joint candidate of Bhimili Constituency, Shri Ganta Srinivasa Rao.





Among the leaders who joined the TDP were Erramshetty Sridhar, Bavirishetti Srinu, B Apparao, Y Prithvi, B Chittibabu, Y Shiva, Y Venkata Lakshmi, D Paidiraju, and others from about 150 families in Bhimili Mandal, Moolkuddu Village SC Colony. Additionally, Bavirishetti Rambabu, B Vasu, B Poorna, Achi Babu, B Bujji, and approximately 100 leaders and activists from Valandapet also joined the TDP.





Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was present at the event, expressed his confidence in forming a TDP government in the upcoming elections. He praised the hardworking workers of the TDP and promised to recognize their efforts by issuing scarves as a token of appreciation.





The joining event was attended by senior leaders such as Korada Rajababu, 2nd Ward Corporator Gadu Chinni Kumari Lakshmi Appalanayudu, Bhimili Mandal Party President DA N Raju, former MPP Yarbala Krishnaveni Anil Prasad, and 2nd Ward Party President Badigonda Appalanayudu. Various leaders, activists, and supporters of both parties also participated in the event, showcasing the growing support for the TDP in the region.















































