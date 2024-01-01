YSRCP leaders plan New Year dinners to connect with cadres

Vijayawada: The YSRCP leaders, those who are sure of getting ticket aspirants and those who have indications that they would not be given tickets, have decided to give political colour to the new year celebrations.

These leaders are making large scale arrangements for ‘Atmeeya Sammelans’ in their respective villages on Monday evening and have invited all their cadres and the local leaders who have been supporting them in the name of New Year celebrations.

These Sammelans will form the platform for discussing the political situation in their constituencies and the developments within the party and it will also help the leaders to come to a decision on their future course of action. These meetings would be followed by a gala dinner with the best of local cuisine, including local non-vegetarian delicacies.

Such activity is seen more in the East Godavari and West Godavari districts. In East Godavari, arrangements for the Sammelans are in full swing in Kakinada, Pithapuram, Jaggampeta, Prathipadu and Ramachandrapuram.

It may be mentioned here that the YSRCP has decided on fielding Thota Narsimham from the Jaggampeta Assembly constituency.



Narsimham has been away from active politics and cadre for the last five years. Hence, he feels that the Atmeeya Sammelan would help in re-connecting with them.

The veteran Kapu leader Mudragadda Padmanabham is the likely candidate from the Pithapuram constituency. Though he too has been away from active politics since 2009, the YSRCP which held talks with him is said to have assured him of a ticket. In view of this development, Mudragadda too is holding a dinner meeting with the rank and file in the constituency.

Ramachandrapuram is another constituency which is set for show of strength Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna and Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose are seeking the party’s nomination for the Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency in Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district and are mobilising their supporters.

The rivalry between these two leaders has been so intense that there were clashes between the groups of these two leaders. In the backdrop of this situation, Pilli is also hosting dinner for his cadre.