YSRCP legislative assembly meeting begins at AP assembly conference hall

The YSRCP Legislative Assembly meeting began under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During the meeting, which will be held at the Assembly Conference Hall, CM YS Jagan will direct the party cadre on preparations for the upcoming elections.

It seems that the YSRCP's ambitious program Gadapagadapana will be launched soon. CM Jagan will direct the party cadre on membership registration and setting up of booth committees.

It is learnt that CM YS Jagan likely to hand over cabinet expansion responsibilities to AP government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy. The cabinet changes will be discussed at the legislative party meeting today. However, the cabinet expansion dates are yet to be finalised. The LP meeting will also discuss the situation in the constituencies and the performance of the MLAs in the coming days.