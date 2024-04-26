YSRCP misrule will end soon in AP, says Piyush

Vijayawada: Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal stated that the five years of vindictive and misrule of YSRCP will end in Andhra Pradesh very soon and ‘double engine sarkar’ will be formed in the state and Delhi after the general elections.

He exuded confidence that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh again and development activities will resume here.

Addressing media conference here on Thursday, Piyush Goyal said development was crippled in Andhra Pradesh under the five years of YSRCP rule. Land mafia and sand mafia ruled the state and there is five years gap of development in the state.

He earlier met the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and later attended the press meet in a hotel in Vijayawada.

The Union minister said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with abundant talented and hardworking man power and resources but it lacked development in the last five years under the misrule of YSRCP.

He said Polavaram project works were stalled in Andhra Pradesh and economic development took a backseat.

He said NDA alliance will get 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and NDA will get more than 400 seats in India. He alleged the Andhra Pradesh government failed to make use of assistance given by the BJP government. Andhra Pradesh government was able to hand over only 3.25 lakh houses as against the 21 lakh houses sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh under the PMAY scheme, he added.

Referring to railway zone, Piyush Goyal said the Andhra Pradesh did not respond to the repeated request made by the Union government for allotment of land for setting up separate railway zone headquarters in Vizag.

He said the new government in Andhra Pradesh in June 2024 will allot the land for construction of the headquarters for separate railway zone.

Asked about the Muslim reservations, Goyal said the BJP is totally against the religion-based reservations in the country. The BJP supports reservations for the SC, ST, EBC and OBC sections. He said India will become the third largest economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Ministre Narendra Modi. He said Chief Minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be defeated in AP and Chandrababu Naidu will become the CM after the polls putting an end to misrule. Replying to a question, he said the Centre had assisted the AP government in the last five years.