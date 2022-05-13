YSRCP MLA Anil Kumar Yadav flays TDP, Jana Sena over alliances, says we are least bothered

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP MLA Anil Kumar Yadav has said that Telugu Desam party chief Nara Chandrababu will not become the chief minister again. Anil Kumar who visited Nellore city Venkateswarapuram said that Naidu and Pawan Kumar could not face CM Jagan directly and talking about alliances.



"We have not worried about the alliances with anyone," Anil Kumar Yadav said adding that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan had no confidence in themselves.

Further speaking of alliances, the MLA said that everybody is afraid of Jagan Mohan Reddy and unable to confront him as the latter has the people's due to the implementation of welfare schemes.

He slammed at opposition for making fuss on the arrest of Narayana who is behind the alleged paper leakage issue. Anil Kumar Yadav found fault with a section of media for spreading false propaganda with the old videos.