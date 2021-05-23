YSRCP MLA asks to restrain from criticism on Anandaiah's medicine, says it will be distributed after government's approval

YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the Anandaiah medicine will be distributed only after the government gives an approval and ther should be no criticism on the medicine. On Sunday, he told the media that everyone are giving their own opinion on Anandaiah's medicine and urged everybody to restrain from it. He said the suspicions would be resolved soon. He said that the there should not be any critisism over the medicine until the government take the decision.

On the other hand, Anandaiah said that the experts had studied their medicine and opined that the drug was made to benefit the people. He asserted opined that he would abide by the government's decision after receiving the report. Meanwhile, AYUSH Commissioner Ramu responded to Anandaiah ayurvedic medicine. "We have closely examined the preparation process of Anandaiah Corona medicine, which is considered as a country medicine and not as an ayurvedic medicine," Ramu said. He said that Ayurvedic drug protocols have been developed in the preparation of the drug.

He also clarified that the drug made by Anandaiah is not harmful and all the ingredients used are natural herbs. It is a fact that corona sufferers get relief with Anandaiah medicine, however, this is not a drug made for coronavirus, says the AYUSH Commissioner.