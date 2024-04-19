YSRCP MLA Candidate TN Deepika Promises Continued Development and Welfare for Hindupuram Constituency

In a recent election campaign program held in various villages under Chilamathur Mandal Tekulodu, Chilamathur Gram Panchayat, YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA Candidate Smt. TN Deepika, along with YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy and other key leaders, addressed the public.

During her speech, TN Deepika highlighted the importance of returning to every village and house to understand the problems faced by the residents, even after serving as an MLA in Hindupuram for 10 years. She criticized the TDP party, which has been in power in Hindupur for 40 years, for the lack of development in the region. She also called out Balakrishna, who has won twice as MLA but is not always available to the people.



TN Deepika emphasized the need for the continued development and welfare of the people, stating that it can only be ensured by the Jagananna government. She praised CM Jagananna for his various welfare schemes, such as the Amma Vodi scheme for children's education, YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme for farmers, and pension schemes for the elderly and disabled.



She also highlighted the importance of women in the upcoming election, with herself being nominated as the MLA candidate and Boya Shanthamma as the MP candidate for YSRCP. The public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, fans, and people present at the program were urged to vote for YSRCP with the largest majority to ensure continued development and welfare for the people of Hindupuram Constituency.

