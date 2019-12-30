YSRCP MLA PV Sidda Reddy demands to set up the Assembly in Anantapur

Ever since the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's trifurcating the capital of Andhra Pradesh, there has been protests raged from various sections of people. However, there are also new demands from other districts. The proposal was to set up a High Court in Kurnool, administrative capital in Vishakhapatnam. Amaravati farmers are protesting against this.

It was in this backdrop that the ruling MLA has expressed his demand of holding assembly sessions in Ananthapur district. MLA PV Sidda Reddy demanded the formation of an assembly in Anantapur. Instead of developing Amaravati by spending crores, all the three capitals can be developed.

The Jagan govt signals that Amaravati will be set up as Legislature Capital, Visakhapatnam as Administrative Capital and Kurnool as Judicial Capital. However, this decision has been opposed by other parties, including opposition party TDP, and Amaravati farmers. The decision is still pending and would be taken after the High Power committee give its report in January last week.