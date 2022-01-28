YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy demands apology from Somu Veerraju over remarks Kadapa people

Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy was incensed that Somu Veerraju was speaking out to hurt the sentiments of the Kadapa people. Somu Veerraju demanded an immediate apology as it was not right to call the people of Kadapa as murderers. Speaking to the media on Friday, he directly asked Somu Veerraju to make whether his comments are personal or the party's stand.

He recalled that Chandrababu also used to call the Kadapa people goons and opined that those who speak like this should be ashamed and should read history if they do not know the culture of Rayalaseema. Srikanth Reddy fumed over showing faction in the movies and spreading false propaganda about Rayalaseema.

The chief whip said that one can understand the Kadapa district if one looks at the police records. He said Kadapa people respected everyone helps everyone who need help.

Earlier on Friday, Somu Veerraju has made sensational comments stating the Kadapa people only know to kill but don't know how to develop. He said that BJP has brought the airport to the land of killers.