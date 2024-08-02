YSRCP MLA Vallabhneni Vamsi arrested?

Vijayawada: Has former YSRCP MLA Vallabhneni Vamsi taken into police custody on Friday evening near his house in Gannavaram?

Vamsi has been listed as A 71 in the incident in which YSRCP activists had attacked the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri during the previous regime. At that time no action was taken by the police. After the change in government the 21 people were so far arrested and based on their statements, Vamsi it is being said has been taken into custody. Police had followed Vamsi from Hyderabad and took him into custody it is being said.

But the police has not yet confirmed this there are rumours that he had run away while being taken into custody by police. It is being said that police had named him as A1 in this case. But even this has not been confirmed.