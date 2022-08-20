YSRCP MLA's son-in-law found dead in Guntur

Guntur: In a shocking incident, YSRCP Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy's son-in-law Pappireddy Manjunath Reddy was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Friday night. According to the sources, Manjunath Reddy occasionally visits flat number 101 in Avanti Apartment in Kunchanapalli Mandal, Tadepalli Mandal. It is said that Manjunath Reddy visited Avanti apartment three days ago and was found dead in suspicious condition.

News doing rounds on social media that he committed suicide but locals alleged that his death is still suspicious. A person named Narender Reddy who looks after the maintenance of 101 flat found Manjunath Reddy dead under suspicious circumstances and informed the ambulance. His body was shifted to Manipal hospital. Further details are awaited