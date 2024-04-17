YSRCP MLC Trimurthulu gets jail in Dalits' tonsure case

Visakhapatnam: In a significant development, the special SC and ST court in Visakhapatnam delivered its verdict on Tuesday sentencing nine persons, including YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu along with his supporters to 18 months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 42,000 each.

The accused were found guilty in the Dalit tonsure case registered in 1996. Trimurthulu is the YSRCP Mandapeta candidate of Konaseema district.

It may be recalled that Trimurthulu was an independent MLA of Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment in East Godavari district. He along with his supporters got tonsured two Dalit youngsters and had hit three others. The incident happened in East Godavari district as the youths reportedly did not support rigging. In the 1994 elections, the Dalit youth worked as polling agents.

Following complaints from the victims, the case was reported in East Godavari district in 1997 and became a sensation then. Several activists staged protests in support of the victims.

In 1999 and 2014, the main accused Trimurthulu was elected as MLA from TDP. Later, he joined the YSRCP.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) convener Boosi Venkata Rao said that the judgment was not satisfactory. He alleged that Trimurthulu came with the reputation of being MLA and MLC of the ruling party and succeeded in postponing the case. He opined that had the same verdict came five years ago, may atrocities on SCs and STs like murder and door delivery of Dalit by YSRCP MLC Ananth Babu would not have taken place.