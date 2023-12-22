YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra, shower praises on YS Jagan

YSRCP MP, YCP East Constituency Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, has been conducting a padayatra to address the local problems and concerns of the people. On the 5th day of the padayatra, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana along with Kella Sunitha Satyanarayana, the 13th ward corporator of Visakha local GVMC, visited Srikanth Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and to inquire about the local problems. The padayatra covered a distance of 7 kilometers on Friday.

During his interactions with the locals, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana highlighted the welfare schemes provided by Honorable AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He praised the Chief Minister for implementing 100% welfare schemes for people from all castes and creeds. He also mentioned the Chief Minister's focus on education, and healthcare, and expressed his support for YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections.

During the padayatra, the local people offered garlands at every step of Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, showing their support and appreciation. He emphasized the importance of addressing the public problems in the constituency and urged everyone to work together to ensure a successful re-election of YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The padayatra aims to bring attention to the local infrastructure issues and ensure prompt resolution. Several election observers, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of affiliated organizations, and party leaders participated in the program.