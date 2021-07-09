YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy meets Union Jal Shakti minister, seeks permission for RLIS

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Friday. He discussed the issue of the Krishna water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the Union Minister. Later, Vijayasai Reddy told the media that he had sought permission for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and requested to notify the KRMB jurisdiction.

He demanded protection for projects under the KRMB and asserted that he had taken to the notice of the Union Minister against the Telangana government alleging it was acting illegally and committing illegal activities. He demanded that steps be taken to use Krishna waters as per the law. For the supply of freshwater to the rural areas of Visakhapatnam, MP Vijayasai Reddy requested union minister said that half the cost of the Yeleswaram project should be borne under the Jal Jeevan mission.

Earlier, YSRCP MP met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday and complaint against MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju to disqualify him. He recalled the Supreme Court verdict that disqualification should not be delayed in any case and asserted that in the case of Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the Speaker has not taken any action since last year.