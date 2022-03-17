YSRCP MPs assure succour to Ukraine-returned medicos

New Delhi: YSRCP MPs Sanjeev Kumar, G Madhavi, B V Satyavati, M Gurumurthy and Chintha Anuradha, here on Wednesday assured the Ukraine returned medical students from the state that the state government would soon make arrangements to facilitate their study in AP itself.

It may be recalled that the Telangana government had already announced a programme to absorb such students locally while the AP students are eagerly awaiting a similar move. The students have already appealed to the state and Central governments to accommodate them locally on humanitarian grounds as their careers and future were at stake.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, the MPs said the state government was in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Centre in this regard. Dispelling the fears of the students, the MPs said the government was fine-tuning the policy for considering their absorption in the colleges within. The state government had been upgrading healthcare infrastructure in the last three years in a big way and the Chief Minister had even announced the establishment of 16 more medical colleges in the state.

The aim was to prevent migration of AP students from the state to foreign countries for medical studies, the MPs said, adding that while the demand for trained professionals was very high the state was facing a shortage of doctors. The demand for doctors was at a 1:1,000 ratio while there was a doctor for 10,000 people. There should be a primary health centre (PHC) for every 2,000 people.

The state government was planning to establish a wellness centre in every village, they said. The MPs said 918 students from Ukraine had reached the state in addition to those who reached via Mumbai and Delhi.

Their safe movement to their native places was attributed to the efforts of the state government which deputed four representatives to Ukraine, Slovakia, Romania and Poland to help the students reach homes safely. They said Ukraine authorities were holding an international seminar on the status of the foreign students of the country and the students should not worry about their future.