YSRCP MPs meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks caste census of Backward Classes

YSRCP MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MPs Subhash Chandrabose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Ayodhya Ramireddy handed over a petition to hold BC census. They said that 53% of the people in the country are BCs and are considered as second class citizens. "There are reservations in educational jobs but no adequate representation in the legislature; for the development of BCs, accurate BC censuses are required for planning. BCs should be given adequate representation in the Parliament and the Legislative Assembly," MPs briefed.



On the other hand, they recalled that the Jagan government has decided in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to conduct the BC census by caste. They said the last caste census was conducted in 1931. For the last 90 years, there has been no caste census.



The MPs said that the actual census did not take place after the enactment of the constitution and opined that they were supporting the census demand and are bringing BCs up politically and economically. "Many revolutionary changes have taken place in these two and a half years," the MPs said.