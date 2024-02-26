YSRCP mulls shifting Narayana Swamy from GD Nellore

Live
Tirupati: Will the YSRCP replace Deputy Chief Minister and sitting MLA K Narayana Swamy who was to contest from G D Nellore Assembly constituency? The fast paced developments within the party point towards such possibility. It is learnt that the advisor to the government Mahasamudram Gnanendra Reddy is pressing for replacing Narayana Swamy and giving the ticket to Dr Hari Krishna, son of late Gummadi Kuthuhalamma, a prominent political leader from the area.
YSRCP sources said Gnanendra Reddy was openly working against Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy while senior minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy are said to be indirectly supporting Narayana Swamy.
Another aspirant for this seat is YSRCP State spokesperson Naramalli Padmaja Reddy and she is said to be having the support of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding talks with Narayana Swamy a few days back assumed importance and gave greater credence to the speculation that he may be shifted to another constituency.