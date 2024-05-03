YSRCP NRI wing hits streets for poll campaign

Tadepalli: The YSRCP's NRI wing including a group of around 123 supporters from diverse global backgrounds has converged on their native soil to bolster CM Jagan's bid for a second term. Starting on Thursday, the NRI wing representatives embarked on a 10-day tour across the state, traversing all three regions aboard four buses as part of the campaign 'Why AP Needs Jagan'. This initiative will focus on urban areas such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Rajampet, Tirupati, Kamalapuram and Anantapur.

YSRCP Global NRI convener Venkat Medapati stated that the primary objective of this bus yatra is to educate the public about the transformative impact of CM Jagan's policies and programmes, driving the state towards progress and development.

“The NRIs have taken the initiative to organise this bus yatra to endorse CM Jagan in the major cities of our state. Over the past 59 months, CM Jagan has championed social justice by providing equal opportunities to individuals from all walks of life. This is a feat achievable only by CM Jagan,” he said.

During the bus yatra, party representatives will participate in campaigns alongside MLA/MP candidates.

It will organise town hall meetings that bring together professionals from various sectors. This gathering will focus on engaging with key personalities to secure their support and amplify the party's message. They conduct visits and engage with people at various hotspots, including marketplaces and apartment complexes. Visit key infrastructural developments completed under CM Jagan's governance in the last five years, such as modernized Nadu-Nedu schools, hospitals, ports, and industries.