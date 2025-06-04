Live
YSRCP observes “Betrayal Day” with rally in Banaganapalle
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) marked June 4 as “Betrayal Day” with a massive protest rally in Banaganapalle, led by former MLA Katasani Ramireddy on Wednesday. The rally began at the YSRCP office and proceeded to the Tahsildar’s office, drawing large participation from party workers and leaders.
The protest, in response to party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statewide call, targeted the ruling TDP-led alliance, accusing it of backtracking on key promises, including the "Super Six", and burdening the public with Rs.1.5 lakh crore in debt within a year.
Ramireddy criticized the government for scrapping welfare schemes like free bus travel for women and doorstep ration delivery, imposing BCJR taxes on small businesses, and misusing the NREGS scheme.
A memorandum demanding immediate implementation of poll promises was submitted to the Tahsildar. ZP Chairman Errabothula Papi Reddy, youth wing leader Gundam Nageshwar Reddy, and other district leaders participated.
“YSRCP 2.0 is coming — no betrayal will be forgiven,” declared Ramireddy.