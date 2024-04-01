YSRCP only supports feudal system & landlords, flays Naidu

Yemmiganur: While the TDP is always in favour of the poor, the YSRCP is a party that supports feudal system and landlords, said former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

Naidu while addressing Praja Galam public meeting has promised to conduct the caste census as per the law and allocate funds for the communities as per the ratio of various castes.

The TDP supremo also assured the people of Rayalaseema at the Praja Galam public meeting attended by a huge gathering at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district that irrigation will be given the highest priority by the coming NDA government in the State and all the pending projects will be completed to completely transform Rayalaseema.

"I am promising that migrations will be completely checked by supplying irrigation water to every acre in Rayalaseema," he told the gathering. A total of Rs 12,000 cr was spent during the TDP regime for the projects in Rayalaseema while the current YSRCP government has spent a mere Rs 2,000 cr, he pointed out.

Every effort will be made to get Scheduled Caste (SC) status for Kuruba and Budaga Jangams while Boyas will be given Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, Naidu said.

Maintaining that the TDP has the history of fielding an MPTC member in the Lok Sabha elections, the party supremo said that the Praja Galam is only to mobilise people’s support for the TDP as the countdown has begun for the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to go home.

Naidu also promised to establish a textile park at Yemmiganur once the NDA forms the government in the State.

Criticising Jagan for his miserable failure to supply drinking water to the region, Naidu wondered how the Chief Minister can now ask the people to vote for him again.

The fan (the symbol of the YSRCP) will certainly be broken into pieces in these elections as the people are waiting for an opportunity to take revenge on the YSRCP, he remarked. Jagan has been asking who killed his Babai (paternal uncle), Naidu pointed out and stated that the person who killed Babai is in the Lok Sabha race while the victim whose father was done to death is facing several false cases.

Stating that some false propaganda is being spread that the TDP's alliance with the BJP is only temporary, Naidu said that technology was being misused in such a way to blame the rival parties.

The youth is pinning hopes on the TDP for their better future, the former chief minister said, adding that the party will always stand by the youth, the poor and the downtrodden sections of society.

Raghavendra Reddy who belongs to Boya community has been declared as the TDP candidate for Mantralayam while Veerabhadra Goud who is from Lingayat community has been fielded by the party from Alur and KE Shyam Babu, from Ediga community, is the TDP candidate from Pattikonda, Naidu said in an oblique reference that the party always supports the downtrodden sections of society. The BJP too fielded Parthasarathy from Adoni who is from Boya community while TG Bharat of Vysya community is the party candidate from Kurnool. The party has fielded Boggula Dastagiri, a representative of Madigas from Kodumur.

Referring to the statement made by Jagan that YSRCP candidate Butta Renuka was poor, Naidu recalled that in 2014 itself her total properties were worth Rs 250 crore.

The YSRCP candidates from Adoni, Guntakal and Mantralayam are only shadow candidates, he remarked.

Reaffirming that the revised pensions will be paid at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries on the 1st of every month without any restrictions, the TDP chief said that for the Backward Classes a five-year sub-plan will be formulated with an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh cr.

While the TDP has implemented 34 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies, Jagan has brought it down to 24 per cent resulting in thousands of BCs losing their posts, he said.

Assuring the people of Rayalaseema to complete all the pending projects, Naidu said that he will notify Mega DSC and provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the coming five years besides inviting investors to the State to set up their companies here so that the youth will get more employment opportunities.

He called upon the voters to trounce the YSRCP and bring the NDA governments to power both at the Centre and in the State.