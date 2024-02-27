YSRCP Penamaluru MLA Parthasarathy joins TDP

Vijayawda: Penamaluru YSRCP MLA K Parthasarathi joined TDP in the presence of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Monday. The MLA joined TDP along with his supporters. Former minister Kollu Ravindra, former MP K Naranayana and MLA Gadde Rammohan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy said People are fed up with YSRCP’s destructive rule. “Chandrababu Naidu is a leader of vision. People strongly wish for establishment of TDP-Jana Sena government,” he added.

Explaining reasons for switching over to TDP leaving YSRCP, Parthasarathi said only welfare schemes will not work. He said the YSRCP government is using all funds for welfare schemes neglecting state development. There is no allocation of funds for irrigation, infrastructure and developmental works. Nuzvid and Tiruvuru constituencies will get irrigation facility if the government spends Rs 600 crore on irrigation canals. But the YSRCP government failed to do so, he lamented.

It may be noted that Parthasarathy publicly announced that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to recognise his services and has been maintaining distance from the party for the past one month.

He is unhappy as Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to accommodate him in his Cabinet. Once the YSRCP denied ticket, Parthasarathy said that as he failed to use abusive language on opposition party leaders, the party leadership ignored him. Though some YSRCP senior leaders tried to convince him not to leave the party, he decided to quit the party and met Chandrababu Naidu in January.

He said that he requested for allotment of Penamaluru constituency but due to TDP-Jana Sena tie up the TDP had allotted Nuzvid seat to him. Interestingly, his name figures in first list of TDP-Jana Sena announced on February 24 before he formally joined TDP.

Besides Parthasarathy, the president of the Vijayawada city unit of the YSRCP Boppana Bhav Kumar and the former chairman of the Kamma Corporation, Tummala Chandrasekhar also quit the party and joined the TDP.

Welcoming all the three leaders into the TDP, Lokesh felt that there is a need for all the people to come forward in support of the TDP in the upcoming elections to ensure that Chandrababu is back as the chief minister. He made it clear that it is possible only for TDP to accord proper recognition and respect to all sections in society.

Chairman of the Vuyyur Municipality Vallabhaneni Satyanarayana, MPP from Kankipadu Nerusu Rajya Lakshmi, mandal president Madali Ramachandra Rao, the secretary of the YSRCP youth wing, Tupakula Mahesh and several others too joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.