  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP planning to bring strong candidate in Palasa

Various Left parties and unions meeting on cashew farmers issues (file photo)
x

Various Left parties and unions meeting on cashew farmers' issues (file photo)

Highlights

Sitting MLA and minister Seediri Appala Raju may be shifted due to internal rivalries

Srikakulam: With a bitter rivalry within, the YSRCP high command is seriously contemplating to introduce strong candidate in Palasa Assembly constituency by shifting sitting MLA and Minister Seediri Appala Raju.

This made Seediri Appala Raju to sit in the back and he is not actively participating in party programmes.

It is learnt that YSRCP high command is planning to allot Assembly ticket to noted doctor Duppala Venkata Ravi Kiran, a native of Laxmipuram village in Palasa mandal, is working as State-level programme officer with National Health Mission and having relations with the Chief Minister Office (CMO) higher cadre officials.

Appala Raju belongs to fishermen community while Ravi Kiran belongs to Kalinga community. In Palasa segment, Kalinga community voters are more in number.

It is evident that Duvvada Sridhar, Duvvada Hema Babu and other leaders from Mandasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals are opposing Appala Raju, who earlier strongly opposed the Minister and organised a series of meetings against him.

It is also alleged that the Minister failed to resolve the issue of cashew farmers in Palasa segment and lost the image by supporting land mafia activities in and around Palasa mandal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X