YSRCP planning to bring strong candidate in Palasa

Srikakulam: With a bitter rivalry within, the YSRCP high command is seriously contemplating to introduce strong candidate in Palasa Assembly constituency by shifting sitting MLA and Minister Seediri Appala Raju.

This made Seediri Appala Raju to sit in the back and he is not actively participating in party programmes.

It is learnt that YSRCP high command is planning to allot Assembly ticket to noted doctor Duppala Venkata Ravi Kiran, a native of Laxmipuram village in Palasa mandal, is working as State-level programme officer with National Health Mission and having relations with the Chief Minister Office (CMO) higher cadre officials.

Appala Raju belongs to fishermen community while Ravi Kiran belongs to Kalinga community. In Palasa segment, Kalinga community voters are more in number.

It is evident that Duvvada Sridhar, Duvvada Hema Babu and other leaders from Mandasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals are opposing Appala Raju, who earlier strongly opposed the Minister and organised a series of meetings against him.

It is also alleged that the Minister failed to resolve the issue of cashew farmers in Palasa segment and lost the image by supporting land mafia activities in and around Palasa mandal.