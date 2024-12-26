  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP ‘Porubata’ against power tariff hike tomorrow

YSRCP ‘Porubata’ against power tariff hike tomorrow
x

Former minister Vidadala Rajini and YSRCP leaders releasing the YSRCP Porubata posters in Chilakaluripet on Sunday

Highlights

Formerminister and YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini on Wednesday released a poster relating to 'YSRCP Porubata' protest to be held on December 27 against the power tariff hike, at a programme held at the party office in Chilakaluripet.

Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini on Wednesday released a poster relating to 'YSRCP Porubata' protest to be held on December 27 against the power tariff hike, at a programme held at the party office in Chilakaluripet.

Speaking on this occasion, she said this programme will be conducted at all the district headquarters in the State. She said after conducting the protests, the party leaders will submit a memorandum to the Power Distribution Company superintendent engineers opposing the power charges hike.

She recalled that the TDP had earlier promised that it would not hike power charges after coming to power. But failing to keep the promise, the TDP-led NDA government hiked the power tariff and imposed thousands of crores additional financial burden on the consumers, she alleged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick