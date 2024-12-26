YSRCP ‘Porubata’ against power tariff hike tomorrow

Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini on Wednesday released a poster relating to 'YSRCP Porubata' protest to be held on December 27 against the power tariff hike, at a programme held at the party office in Chilakaluripet.

Speaking on this occasion, she said this programme will be conducted at all the district headquarters in the State. She said after conducting the protests, the party leaders will submit a memorandum to the Power Distribution Company superintendent engineers opposing the power charges hike.

She recalled that the TDP had earlier promised that it would not hike power charges after coming to power. But failing to keep the promise, the TDP-led NDA government hiked the power tariff and imposed thousands of crores additional financial burden on the consumers, she alleged.