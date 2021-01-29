YSRCP proposes amendments to President of India's budget speech, says Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSR Congress party would propose amendments to the President's speech during the budget sessions of Parliament. While thanking the President for his speech, he revealed the details of the amendment proposed by his party. He demanded that the state of Andhra Pradesh be given special status under the bifurcation Act. He proposed major demands such as national status for the Polavaram project, a special railway zone for Visakhapatnam and a minimum support price for agricultural products. He also said that a private member's bill would be tabled to increase funding for the agriculture sector and to set up a National Agriculture Commission. Demanded that rivers be connected in the state.



Responding to the conduct of panchayat elections in the state, he alleged that SEC Nimmagadda was acting in a partisan manner and that his attitude was not right from the beginning. He also criticized the SEC for halting elections in the past without consulting the government and now rushing for the polls even if the threat of corona does not abate. He questioned whether Chandrababu, who has 40 years of experience, knew that panchayat elections would be held irrespective of parties. He deposed Chandrababu on how he could release a manifesto for panchayat elections as a person who does not have a minimum understanding. "Fearing that the party would not be available for 2024, Chandrababu had released the manifesto for the panchayat elections considering these as the last elections," Vijayasai Reddy said.

SEC, which is taking action against the officers for neglecting their duties, questioned why no action was taken against Chandrababu who released the manifesto. He said that Chandrababu became Chandramukhi and entered the system. He demanded Nimmagadda an answer as to why the elections were not held in 2018. Nimmagadda was accused of acting in a way that was good for Chandrababu. Nimmagadda, who is making arbitrary allegations against the officers, is harassing his superiors along with the IAS. Nimmagadda did not even know where to apply for the vote. He said it was unfortunate to act as the state election commissioner.